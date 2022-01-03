STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indore police close probe into complaint on motorbike number row during Vicky Kaushal's film shooting

The complainant, Jai Singh Yadav, who is into photo-framing business, had said his scooter's registration number, with '4872' as the last four digits, was used on the motorcycle.

Published: 03rd January 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. (File Photo)

By PTI

INDORE: The Indore police have closed the probe into a complaint of alleged illegal use of a registration number on a motorcycle during the shooting of a film sequence starring actor Vicky Kaushal, after finding that a nut fixed on the two-wheeler's number plate led to the confusion, an official said on Monday.

The complainant, Jai Singh Yadav, who is into photo-framing business, had said his scooter's registration number, with '4872' as the last four digits, was used on the motorcycle during the recent shooting of the upcoming film here in Madhya Pradesh.

"After investigating Yadav's complaint, we have come to know that the motorcycle used during the film shooting was bearing the registration number '1872 '(as last four digits). But, there was confusion due to a nut fixed on the number plate just next to the digit '1' and it appeared like '4' in the pictures that emerged on social media," Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said.

He further said the investigation into Yadav's complaint has been closed as the allegations have been prima facie found to be false.

Yadav had lodged a complaint at Banganga police station after pictures of the shooting, in which actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were seen on the motorcycle, surfaced on social media.

"I am afraid that if there is any accident or illegal work pertaining the motorcycle concerned, the legal responsibility may fall on me," the complainant had said.

