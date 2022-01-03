‘Jawahar Bal Manch’: Congress to target 7-18 age group for youth connect

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to groom young leaders, Congress has decided to reach out to youths across the country to create a network of future leaders, who have secular and socialist ideals and want to work towards nation-building.

The party is targeting children in the age group of 7 to 18 years with plans to start the ‘Jawahar Bal Manch’ to train them in various sectors. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has written to all state units regarding the same.

“Jawahar Bal Manch is one of its kind of corollary organisation affiliated to the AICC with the sole objective of providing and ensuring holistic learning and developmental environment to those who belong to the age group of 7-18. JBM owes its mission, vision, spirit and fervour to the ideals of Jawaharlal Nehru who always stood for catching them young and grooming them as future architects of India,” he said.

The idea is that the platform will provide holistic learning and developmental opportunities as it envisions and aspires to inculcate in children the essence as well as the idea of India as a secular and inclusive nation.