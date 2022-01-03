Lakshmir Bhandar: Many Jungle Mahal homes survive on dole, says survey

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A survey in Jungle Mahal, the most backward pocket of Bengal, on the use of cash directly transferred to the bank accounts under Mamata Banerjee’s flagship project titled Lakshmir Bhandar has revealed 43 per cent of the beneficiaries spend a major part of the dole on buying daily items.

The survey was conducted among 600 families in 100 villages. In the backdrop of sharp drop in consumption of daily items indicating a decline in the standard of living, the survey reflected the dole not only improved the quality of life but also gave a big push to the local economy.

The scheme, promised by Mamata ahead of the Assembly elections and implemented right after the TMC came to power for the third straight term, offers monthly help of Rs 1,000 to women heads of SC and ST families and Rs 500 to those in general categories.

At present, the state government has to spend around Rs 16,000 crore annually for the scheme.

Enjoying the electoral benefit of the scheme, Mamata has promised similar venture for the women of poll-bound Goa, increasing the dole to Rs 5,000.

“Our study found that 43 per cent of beneficiaries are spending majority of the monthly dole in procuring grocery items. Many others are spending the dole for tuition or education fees of children and to meet agriculture needs,” said a member of the study team.

Soumen Bishui, a PhD scholar at Raja Narendra Lal Khan Women’s college under Vidyasagar University, lead the survey team.