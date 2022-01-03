STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakshmir Bhandar: Many Jungle Mahal homes survive on dole, says survey

The scheme offers monthly help of Rs 1,000 to women heads of SC and ST families and Rs 500 to those in general categories.

Published: 03rd January 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  A survey in Jungle Mahal, the most backward pocket of Bengal, on the use of cash directly transferred to the bank accounts under Mamata Banerjee’s flagship project titled Lakshmir Bhandar has revealed 43 per cent of the beneficiaries spend a major part of the dole on buying daily items.

The survey was conducted among 600 families in 100 villages. In the backdrop of sharp drop in consumption of daily items indicating a decline in the standard of living, the survey reflected the dole not only improved the quality of life but also gave a big push to the local economy.

The scheme, promised by Mamata ahead of the Assembly elections and implemented right after the TMC came to power for the third straight term, offers monthly help of Rs 1,000 to women heads of SC and ST families and Rs 500 to those in general categories.

At present, the state government has to spend around Rs 16,000 crore annually for the scheme.

Enjoying the electoral benefit of the scheme, Mamata has promised similar venture for the women of poll-bound Goa, increasing the dole to Rs 5,000.

“Our study found that 43 per cent of beneficiaries are spending majority of the monthly dole in procuring grocery items. Many others are spending the dole for tuition or education fees of children and to meet agriculture needs,” said a member of the study team.

Soumen Bishui, a PhD scholar at Raja Narendra Lal Khan Women’s college under Vidyasagar University, lead the  survey team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshmir Bhandar Trinamool Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp