Mumbai schools, except Classes 10, 12, shut till January 31

Presently, Mumbai is the worst-hit in terms of both Covid-19 and its variant Omicron cases in the past couple of weeks.

Published: 03rd January 2022 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

School children (Representational Image)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amid the rapid spread of Covid-19 and Omicron infections, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced shutting all schools from Class 1 to 9 and Class 11.

Classes 10 (SSC) and 12 (HSC) will not be closed considering the crucial board examinations which are due to start around a month later.

However, BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal said despite the schools for the other classes remaining, the online classes will continue as in the past for all the students.

The move came barely a couple a few weeks after the BMC and state government took decision to reopen schools - shut since March 14, 2020, with only online classes permitted - in stages in October and December 2021 - as the effects of the first and second waves of the Covid pandemic subsided.

Classes 8 to 12 were allowed to resume from October 4, and on December 15, the remaining - Classes 1 to 7 also started functioning offline, with a majority of the students turning up in schools.

With the spread of the third wave now, the Education Department discussed the measures keeping in mind the health and safety aspects before deciding to close all physical classes from Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11, till January 31.

School authorities rue that many had discontinued full-fledged online classes as students started attending the classes physically in large numbers with full Covid protocols implemented.

The Covid cases are jumping up by a few thousands daily in the state which also leads in Omicron tally with 328 infected so far, though death rate is low.

