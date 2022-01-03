STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OBC outfit plans third front ahead of 2023 MP elections

OBC Mahasabha national general secretary Tulsiram Patel on Sunday dropped enough hints about the formation of third front for the 2023 Assembly polls.

Published: 03rd January 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 09:13 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A third political front comprising Other Backward Castes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) could be in the making in Madhya Pradesh, which has traditionally seen a bipolar fight between BJP and Congress.

“OBC candidates of all parties take our votes in the name of furthering the cause of backward castes, but forget it after winning the polls. We’re now preparing to form an OBC led front for the 2023 polls in MP. It will be replicated nationally,” Patel said. “Tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti and Bhim Army are our younger brothers and will be part of all our plans for the future.”

Patel, Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan were among the 80-90 OBC, SC and ST leaders who were taken in custody in Bhopal before they could march to the CM’s residence to demand panchayat polls with OBC reservation. OBCs constitute 52% of the state’s population.

