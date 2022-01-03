Omicron threat: Restaurants, marriage palaces to operate at 50 per cent capacity in Chandigarh

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh Administration on Sunday ordered that marriage palaces, restaurants and other eateries will operate at half of their capacity.

The directions will come into force with immediate effect, according to an order issued here.

Any breach of the order shall invite action under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Restaurants, hotels, café, coffee shops, eating places, marriage palaces and banquet halls etc. can remain open with 50 per cent capacity, subject to the condition of allowing only fully vaccinated adults or those whose second dose was not due as per health protocols, the order said.

In a separate order, the Chandigarh Administration said all activities, including boating, will remain closed at Sukhna Lake, except from 5 am till 9 am and from 6 pm to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday, during which morning or evening walkers will be allowed with proper covid protocol.

Sukhna Lake will remain closed on every Sunday.

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 96 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking its infection tally to 66,061.

The union territory has been witnessing a rise in the number of daily cases for the past a few days.

Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Sunday, while 417 fresh cases of the disease pushed the state's infection tally to 6,05,509, according to a medical bulletin.

The fatalities were reported in Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Mohali, and with this, the death toll reached 16,648, it showed.

Punjab is witnessing a consistent rise in the number of infections for the past few days.

The state reported 100 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 167 on Thursday, 221 on Friday and 332 on Saturday as daily Covid testing hovered around 15,000 to 16,000.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,369, up from 1,041 a day back.

Of the fresh cases, Patiala reported 133, followed by Pathankot with 78, Mohali 55 and Jalandhar 45.

Fifty-two more people have recovered from the infection in the state, taking the number of recoveries to 5,87,492, the bulletin showed.

The number of active cases in the city rose to 321, as against 236 on Saturday, while the number of recoveries is 64,661.