Post festive season, Goa's COVID positivity rate touches 10.7 per cent on Sunday

Published: 03rd January 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PANAJI: The sizable number of tourists that descended on Goa for the Christmas-New Year festival season may be behind the COVID-19 positivity rate crossing 10 per cent on Sunday, officials said.

They said 388 cases were detected on Sunday from 3,604 tests, a positivity rate (cases per 100 test) of 10.7 per cent.

The addition during the day took the tally in the coastal state to 1,81,570, while one death increased the toll to 3,523, an official said.

So far, 1,76,376 people have been discharged, including 54 on Sunday, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,671, he said.

Margao in South Goa leads with 211 active cases, followed by 201 in Panaji, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,81,182, new cases 310, death toll 3522, discharged 176322, active cases 1338, samples tested till date 16,31,100.

