Rising COVID cases: Only virtual hearings in SC for two weeks

The Supreme Court administration issued a circular announcing the decision on Sunday evening.

Published: 03rd January 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Sunday decided to conduct all hearings in virtual mode for two weeks starting from January 3, in view of rising number of cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

It stated that an earlier circular prescribing standard operating procedures (SOP) for physical hearing (hybrid hearing) will remain suspended for the time being.

“It is notified for the information of the members of the bar, party-in-person and all concerned that keeping in view the rising number of cases of Omicron variant, the competent authority has been pleased to direct that modified Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) notified on October 7, 2021, for physical hearing (hybrid mode) will remain suspended for the present, and all hearings before the courts for a period of two weeks from and with effect from January 3, shall be through virtual mode only,” the circular read.

The top court is reopening on Monday after its winter vacation. On October 7, it had issued an SOP stating matters that require lengthy hearings will be taken up on Wednesdays and Thursdays for physical hearing.

To avoid overcrowding on miscellaneous days like Mondays and Fridays, hearing of cases was done through virtual mode only, and on Tuesdays, it was through a hybrid mode.

The court has been hearing cases through video-conferencing since March 2020.

Covid tracker

1,525 Omicron cases in India in 23 states/UTs; 560 Omicron patients recovered/migrated; 27,553 Fresh Covid cases in India; 2.55% Daily positivity rate; 1.35% Weekly positivity rate; 1.38% Case fatality rate.

