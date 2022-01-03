STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two terrorists including top Lashkar ultra Salim Parray eliminated in Srinagar: Police

Another encounter broke out between the ultras and security forces at nearby Gasu village, police officials said.

Published: 03rd January 2022 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to plug all escape routes of the terrorists. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two terrorists including a wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) ultra Salim Parray were killed in two encounters with security forces in Harwan area on the outskirts of the city on Monday, police said.

"Srinagar police neutralised dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray," IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said.

He said details of the operation will be shared later.

Another encounter broke out between the ultras and security forces at nearby Gasu village, police officials said.

"An unidentified militant has been killed in the operation which was going on till reports last came in," the officials said adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained.

