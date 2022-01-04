698 new COVID cases in Chhattisgarh, 38 CRPF personnel contract virus

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh on Monday recorded 698 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall tally to 10,09,454, an official said.

The state has been seeing a steady rise in cases since the last week.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,601 on Monday as no fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported.

The cumulative number of recoveries in Chhattisgarh rose to 9,93,911 after 11 people were discharged from hospitals and 18 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,942 active cases, the official said.

"Raipur recorded 222 cases, followed by 133 in Bilaspur, 103 in Raigarh, 43 in Durg and 39 in Korba. No fresh cases were reported in five districts, while 11 districts saw cases between 1 to 10. With 27,646 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,50,03,941," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,09,454, New cases 698, Death toll 13,601, Recovered 9,93,911, Active cases 1,942, today tests 27,646, Total tests 1,50,03,941.

As many as 38 personnel of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Sukma district on Monday following which they were quarantined in their camp, officials said.

The personnel belong to the 202nd battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

"As many as 75 personnel posted in the Temelwada camp of the district were subjected to rapid antigen test. Of them, 38 tested positive for the infection following which they were quarantined in their camp," Sukma Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) CV Bansod said.

Swab samples of remaining jawans were sent for RT-PCR tests to Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, he said, adding contact tracing has been undertaken for coronavirus positive CoBRA personnel.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said these troops from the CoBRA' 202nd battalion, who hail from different parts of the country, had reached Sukma on Sunday to report to duty at their unit's camp in Temelwada.

As per COVID-19-related protocols, they were subjected to tests for the infection, he added.

The infected jawans were placed under isolation within the camp, Sharma added.

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday chaired an emergency meeting of ministers, senior officials and asked district level authorities to increase testing and also impose restrictions on major public events to prevent crowding.

Coronavirus cases are rising rapidly and it seems a third wave of infections is approaching, the CM said, but added that a lockdown will be the last option after various curbs and measures are implemented.

"Districts should remain alert. The number of daily tests must increase and all arrangements must be in place in hospitals," he said.

Later, talking to reporters after the meeting, Baghel said officials have been told to coordinate with all departments, business sector, industry associations and other organizations before taking further decisions to deal with the outbreak.

The third wave seems to be different from the first and second ones and less dangerous but alertness will have to be maintained as the infection was spreading in Delhi, Mumbai etc, the CM said.

"A lockdown will be the last option. As of now, efforts are being made to increase testing at airports, railway stations and bus stands as well as adherence to quarantine and isolation practices. If the cases continue to rise even after such efforts, then in the last stage we will head for a lockdown," he said.

On Sunday, Chhattisgarh had reported 290 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,08,756, including 13,601 deaths, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,273.