After Yogi, Akhilesh says ready to contest UP polls

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath said he was prepared to contest the upcoming Assembly poll from a seat decided by the party, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, pitched in saying he could fight the polls as per the party directives.

At present, Akhilesh represents Azamgarh in Lok Sabha. Akhilesh said he was prepared to contest the election if his party wished so.

“We have contested many big elections. I am ready to fight the upcoming Assembly polls if my party would wish so. Moreover I will contest from a seat where the people will call me,” he said.

The move seems more of a battle of perception between the two parties.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has urged party chief JP Nadda to consider his request to field Adityanath from Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The push comes as part of party’s long-term commitment to the issue of Kirshna Janmabhoomi.