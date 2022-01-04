STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma chairs 18-hour long marathon security meet

People will get good news when the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Assam comes for a review by February-end, CM Sarma said

Published: 04th January 2022 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired an 18-hour long security meeting where the law and order situation across districts besides various issues relating to policing were discussed.

“First Day of SPs Conference, started at 10.30 am yesterday, has ended just now, at 4 am. This 18 hour-long marathon was intense, with detailed presentations by SPs/Addl SPs,” Sarma tweeted.

He also wrote: “We stand committed to provide a technologically-advanced, citizen-friendly police force to our people.”

Later on Tuesday evening, he told journalists he had wanted to know the status of the cases registered over the past eight months since his government was installed.

He said he and the senior police officials also discussed the problems of the personnel. He said the state government would spend Rs 2,500 crore this year to build housing infrastructure for the cops.

There are 11,000 vacant posts in the police department and he instructed it to set a goal of appointing 16,000 personnel. Sarma said during the conference, he had laid thrust on the optimal use of technology among others. The personnel had a detailed discussion on cyber crime.

On the government’s war against drugs, he instructed the top police officers to take it to a “deciding stage”.

“Organised crime nexus has to be stopped. We also have to protect the national assets,” he said.

Reiterating his statement on “invisible policing”, Sarma said Assam Police are one of the most tech-driven police forces of the country and invisible policing starts with proper technology. He said the state has enough resources for invisible policing.

He also said that the number of personal security officers (PSOs), attached to elected representatives and selected individuals, would be curtailed by 50%. The state has 4,800 PSOs.

“I will cut back my security as well. I had 22 vehicles and I decided that there would be 7-8 vehicles when I am in Guwahati,” Sarma said.

People will get good news when the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Assam comes for a review by February-end, he said, indicating the Army personnel have withdrawn from most parts of the state as insurgency has waned.

The CM exuded confidence on the settlement of Assam’s border disputes with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

“I am very hopeful about settlement with the two states within this year. However, before reaching any decision, the state government will talk to various organisations and political parties,” he said.

He said the border talks with Mizoram started recently while the dispute with Nagaland was pending in the Supreme Court.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday attended the conference, held at Duliajan, and interacted with the SPs.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Chief Minister
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp