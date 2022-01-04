STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar: 72 more doctors at NMCH Patna test COVID positive, total 159 infected

On Sunday, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh had informed that 87 doctors of the hospital had tested positive.

Published: 04th January 2022 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Seventy two more doctors of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Bihar's Patna have tested positive for COVID according to the Medical Superintendent .

A total of 159 doctors have been infected with the virus in the past two days.

Dr Binod Kumar Singh, Medical Superintendent of NMCH said on Monday, "72 more doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19."

On Sunday, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh had informed that 87 doctors of the hospital had tested positive.

"All of them are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are in isolation on the hospital campus," he had said.

As per the Union Ministry of Health's data, there are 1,386 active cases of the virus in the state.

