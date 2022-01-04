Bihar government imposes night curfew and other restrictions to curb Covid-19 cases

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar government has decided to impose night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am and fresh curb in the wake of a surge in Coronavirus cases across the state. The new restrictions will come into effect from January 6 to January 21. The decision to impose fresh restrictions was taken at a meeting of the crisis

management group chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. As per the decisions, pre-schools and classes from 1 to 8 will remain closed. However, online classes will continue.

Students from class IX and XII will attend their classes in schools with 50% attendance. The examinations have been canceled. The chief minister's 'Samajik Sudhar Abhiyan' and weekly janata darbar have also been postponed till further order. As per a notification issued by the home department, the places of worship, shopping malls, clubs, swimming pool, gyms, parks and stadiums will remain closed.

However, restaurants will remain open with 50% seating capacity.

The shops in markets will be shut by 8 pm. Only 50 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies. The wedding ceremonies will be solemnized without DJ or baraat processions.

Meanwhile, leave of the health department employees has been cancelled till February 28 in the wake of spurt in the active cases of coronavirus.

Altogether 893 people tested positive in the state during the last 24 hours on Tuesday. Of them, 565 were from Patna alone. “The number of fresh cases is three times higher than the last week,” a senior health department official said. The office of Janata Dal United (JD-U) was closed after workers and staff tested

positive for Covid19 infection. Earlier in the day, JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh tweeted saying he has tested positive. The number of infected doctors and junior doctors at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital reached 168 on Tuesday from 86 on Monday.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha led by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has postponed its three-day meeting beginning January 5. On Monday Manjhi and family members were found positive.