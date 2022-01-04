STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cruise ship sent back to Mumbai from Goa with all passengers, including 66 COVID infected

The cruise liner, where the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile rave party in October last year, was carrying hordes of New Year revellers.

Published: 04th January 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Cordelia cruise ship, where 66 of the over 2,000 people on board tested positive for coronavirus, has been sent back to Mumbai from Goa with all the passengers after some of the infected persons refused to get admitted to a medical facility in the coastal state, an official from a shipping agency said on Tuesday.

The infected passengers would be isolated on the ship, he said.

As many as 66 of the over 2,000 people on board the Cordelia cruise ship, which came to Goa from Mumbai, had tested positive for COVID-19, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

The cruise liner, where the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile rave party in October last year, was carrying hordes of New Year revellers.

The testing of those on board the vessel was necessitated after a crew member was found infected with the coronavirus on Sunday, an official said.

The ship was sent back at 11.30 pm on Monday after 27 passengers, who had tested positive, refused to disembark, Govind Pernulkar, manager operations, JM Baxi and Co, a local ship agent, told PTI.

"The ship had to be sent back after some of the passengers who tested positive refused to get admitted to a COVID-19 facility in Goa. Only six crew members out of the total 66 who had tested positive were disembarked in Goa," he said.

Pernulkar said after considering the situation, the South Goa district administration ordered that the ship along with all the passengers be sent back to Mumbai.

"The passengers who were shifted to an isolation facility were also brought back to the ship before it sailed to Mumbai. The coronavirus positive passengers would be isolated on the ship," he said.

Some of the infected persons who refused to leave the ship were travelling along with their families, he said, adding that a few of their family members had tested negative for the viral infection.

The ship is expected to reach Mumbai by Tuesday afternoon, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cordelia cruise ship Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp