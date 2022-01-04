Former Jharkhand MLA attacked by Maoists; two of his bodyguards killed, one critically injured

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Former MLA Gurcharan Nayak was attached by Maoists at Manoharpur in West Singhbhum on Tuesday, during which, two of his bodyguards were killed while one remained critically injured. According to police, the extremists also looted the arms of the three bodyguards during the incident.

“As per the information, a sports competition was organized at High School in Jhilarua, where former MLA Gurcharan Nayak had also gone there as a chief guest. After it was over at around 5:30 pm, Maoists in civil uniform surrounded his vehicle and snatched the arms of his bodyguards, during which, Shankar Nayak was killed while another jawan went missing,” stated a communiqué from the district police. The MLA, along with one of his bodyguards somehow managed to reach Sonua Police Station safely, it said.

The communiqué further added that the raids are being conducted in the region by the CRPF and State Police in the region.

The former MLA also asserted that the attack was done when he was about to get on his vehicle , but taking advantage of the crowd, somehow he escaped from the place and reached Sonua Police Station along with his bodyguard. Later, sources in the police department confirmed that the dead bodies of the two bodyguards have been recovered.

The incident took place at around 5:30 pm, when the MLA had gone to Jhilaruan High School as a chief guest in a prize distribution ceremony which was organized after a sports competition at Project School under Goilkera Police Station.

According to villagers the Maoists were more than 25 in numbers. Earlier also, Nayak had a close shave in a Maoist attack at Anandpur in Harta region. The Maoists had also pasted posters at his residence giving life threats to him a few years back.