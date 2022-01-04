STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hate speech row: No court relief for seer who abused Bapu

Kalicharan’s lawyer moved the bail application in the court of additional district judge Vikram P Chandra, who said the allegations against the self-styled religious leader was of serious nature. 

By Express News Service

RAIPUR:  A Raipur court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the Hindu seer Kalicharan who was under the judicial remand till January 13. 

Kalicharan’s lawyer moved the bail application in the court of additional district judge Vikram P Chandra, who said the allegations against the self-styled religious leader was of serious nature going by the various IPC Sections including the sedition charge.  

Chhattisgarh police on last Thursday arrested Kalicharan from a lodge at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. The court of judicial magistrate first class (had initially sent him to a 14-day judicial remand for alleged hate speech. 

Kalicharan was booked on December 26 after he had made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and eulogised his assassin Nathuram Godse on December 26, while participating in a two-day Chhattisgarh Dharam Sansad.

