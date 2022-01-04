STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hearing-impaired chess player slams Punjab government for denial of job, cash award

Mallika Handa said she had met Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh on December 31, who told her that the state government can't give her a job and cash awards.

Published: 04th January 2022 11:51 AM

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A hearing-impaired chess player on Monday lashed out at the Punjab government, saying she was "hurt" after the denial of a job and cash award to her.

In a tweet, Mallika Handa said she had met Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh on December 31, who told her that the state government can't give her a job and cash awards as they do not have a policy for deaf sportspersons.

"I'm very feeling hurt," she said in the tweet, with which she posted a video of herself, expressing anger while showing her medals and awards.

She wrote the ex-Punjab sports minister had announced a cash award for her and had sent a letter of invitation for a event, which was cancelled due to Covid.

When I told about it to the current sports minister, he said he can't do it, Handa mentioned in a tweet.

"Why Punjab govt doing this," she asked posting a purported invitation for an event from the Punjab Sports Department.

