STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Navy's 1971 war veteran Vice Admiral SH Sarma dies

Sarma was the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet during the 1971 war. India had defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

Published: 04th January 2022 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Navy's 1971 Indo-Pak war veteran Vice Admiral S H Sarma died here on Monday at the age of 100, his family said.

Sarma was the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet during the 1971 war.

India had defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

Officials said Sarma also served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC in C) of the Eastern Naval Command.

He breathed his last at 6.20 pm at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

His mortal remains will be taken to his residence here on Tuesday, where people can pay tributes to him, his family said in a statement.

The cremation will be performed on January 5.

Vice Admiral Sarma had celebrated his 100th birthday on December 1 last year.

He also took part in Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav celebration in Delhi recently.

A Navy spokesperson, however, said Sarma turned 99 on that day.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of one of #Odisha's illustrious sons, Vice Admiral S H Sarma, PVSM.

The veteran soldier led from the front during many battles India has fought.

My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family and friends," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

Condoling his death, Captain Sanjeev Verma, Station HQ, 120 Batallion, Bhubaneswar, said in a message: "He was always a source of inspiration to us. His crucial role as FOC in C of Eastern Naval Command in strategising India's Victory in the Bay of Bengal has mostly remained unspoken."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy Vice Admiral S H Sarma
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp