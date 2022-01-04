STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant test positive for COVID-19

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said last week that more than 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

Published: 04th January 2022

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde (L) and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde (L) and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Tuesday said they have tested positive for COVID-19, and were undergoing treatment for the infection.

Taking to Twitter, Shinde said, "I have tested positive for coronavirus and am undergoing medical treatment under the supervision of a doctor. With the blessings of all of you, I will overcome corona and soon I will be at your service. People who have come in contact with me in the last few days should be careful."

In another tweet, Sawant said, "I have tested positive for Covid. Have isolated myself at home. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Take care!"

More than 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus so far, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said last week. Maharashtra had on Monday reported 12,160 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 casualties.

The state currently has 52,422 active cases.

