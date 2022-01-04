Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant test positive for COVID-19

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Tuesday said they have tested positive for COVID-19, and were undergoing treatment for the infection.

माझी कोरोना चाचणी पॉझिटिव्ह आली असून डॉक्टरांच्या देखरेखीखाली वैद्यकीय उपचार सुरू आहेत.आपणां सर्वांच्या आशीर्वादाने कोरोनावर मात करून लवकरच मी आपल्या सेवेकरीता हजर होईन.गेल्या काही दिवसात माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्या व्यक्तींनी काळजी घ्यावी व लक्षणे दिसल्यास तात्काळ कोरोना चाचणी करावी — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) January 4, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Shinde said, "I have tested positive for coronavirus and am undergoing medical treatment under the supervision of a doctor. With the blessings of all of you, I will overcome corona and soon I will be at your service. People who have come in contact with me in the last few days should be careful."

I have tested positive for Covid. Have isolated myself at home. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Take care.! — Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) January 4, 2022

In another tweet, Sawant said, "I have tested positive for Covid. Have isolated myself at home. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Take care!"

More than 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus so far, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said last week. Maharashtra had on Monday reported 12,160 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 casualties.

The state currently has 52,422 active cases.