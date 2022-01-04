STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamata government gets national level award for public outreach programme 'Duare Sarkar'

Published: 04th January 2022 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has earned the 'Award of Excellence' under the Project Category of Computer Society of India's e-Governance Awards for its public outreach programme 'Duare Sarkar', the ruling Trinamool Congress said on Monday.

Dedicating the award to the people of the state, the TMC said that providing good governance to the residents will always be a top priority of the Mamata Banerjee administration.

"We are elated to share that @MamataOfficial's visionary initiative #DuareSarkar has received 'Award of Excellence' under the Project Category of 19th Computer Society of India (CSI) SIG e-Governance Awards 2021!" the TMC wrote in its Twitter handle.

'Duare Sarkar' ('government at your doorstep') programme is an initiative of the state government for delivery of some specific schemes at the doorsteps of the people through camps organised at the gram panchayat and municipal ward levels.

The programme was launched on December 1, 2020.

The CSI Special Interest Group (SIG) on eGovernance instituted a series of awards for recognising the contributions made to the field of eGovernance in the country in 2002-03.

The awards are given under two categories - state and project.

According to the CSI website, it is the largest and most professionally managed association of and for Information Technology professionals in India.

The state government got the award a day after it postponed the 'Duare Sarkar' camps due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

The next camps are scheduled to be held on February 1.

Till Monday, over 1.04 lakh camps for the programme have been organised in different districts of the state, an official said.

