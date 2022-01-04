STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘More inclusive panel required for marriage bill’: Women MPs to Naidu

The panel headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has only one woman MP, TMC’s Sushmita Dev.

Published: 04th January 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women MPs have urged Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu sought more female representation in the 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee that would discuss a bill seeking to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21.

The panel headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has only one woman MP, TMC’s Sushmita Dev. Both Dev and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi appealed to Naidu to induct more women MPs in the panel.

Raising concerns in her letter to Naidu, Chaturvedi wrote that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports would be deliberating the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill.

It is disheartening to note that a bill so pertinent to women and the Indian society will be deliberated upon in a committee where the representation is highly skewed, she said.  

“I request you to ensure that there should be more representation and participation of women in the discussion around the bill that concerns the issues faced by women in India. It is of utmost importance that the interests of all stakeholders are taken into account and that voices of all, especially women, are heard and understood by the committee,” she said.

Expressing surprise over the constitution of the committee, Dev said all women MPs should be allowed to give their views and suggestions regarding the bill to the panel chairman.

She wrote to Sahasrabuddhe requesting him to invoke rule no 84 (3) and 275 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Council of States to allow all women MPs to testify before the committee.

“The Rajya Sabha has 29 women MPs and the Lok Sabha has 81 women MPs. I am sure all my female colleagues will have much to contribute to the discussions on this issue,” the TMC MP said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Marriage Bill Vinay Sahasrabuddhe Sushmita Dev Priyanka Chaturvedi Trinamool BJP Shiv Sena
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp