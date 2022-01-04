Pics show Indian Army unfurling tricolour in Galwan Valley on New Year, bust PLA propaganda

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Army unfurled the Tricolour in the Galwan valley, Ladakh on the occasion of New Year. As per sources in the security establishment, the Indian Army personnel had hoisted the National flag in Galwan on New Year's eve.

The move comes amid reports in a section of media that claimed that Chinese soldiers had displayed their flag in the region a few days ago.

Earlier, the media reported that the Chinese government had sought to "rename" 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh in its map two days ahead of implementing new border law.

The Indian Government on last Thursday said that it has seen reports of China attempting to rename some places in Arunachal Pradesh "in its own language" and asserted that the border state has been and will always be an integral part of India and "assigning invented names does not alter this fact".

In response to a media query on reports that China has renamed some places in Arunachal Pradesh in its own language, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said China had also sought to assign such names in April 2017.

Indian Army soldiers in Galwan Valley on #NewYear



(Photo credit: Sources in security establishment) pic.twitter.com/GJxK0QOW48 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

After the Galwan clash in 2020, several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have ended in a stalemate. Disengagement at some border points did take place but by and large, there is an impasse on complete disengagement. Disengagement at Depsang and Hot Springs remains a key sticky point.

A huge build-up of forces on each side of Eastern Ladakh even during harsh winters indicates that conflict is far from being defused.

India maintains that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) had been caused by unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements. It was therefore necessary that the Chinese side take appropriate steps in the remaining areas so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector.