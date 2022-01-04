STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab imposes night curfew from Jan 4, masks made mandatory; check full list of Covid curbs here

Published: 04th January 2022 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 test in New Delhi on Saturday.

A health worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 test in New Delhi on Saturday. (Representational photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government imposed a night curfew in the state between 10 pm to 5 am from today, January 4 till January 15, 2022.

The order issued by Punjab's Principal Secretary (Home), Anurag Verma states, "To contain and manage COVID-19, wearing of masks by all persons in public including workplaces will be mandatory and must be strictly observed and enforced. Also social distancing minimum of six feet distanced (Do Gaz Ki Dori) for all the activities shall always be maintained."

The order also restricts the movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 10 PM to 5 AM within municipal limits of all cities and towns of Punjab. The district authorities have also been asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance. However, essential activities including operations of multi shifts in industry and offices (both government and private, movement of persons and goods on state and national highways and unloading of cargo, travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes will be permitted," read the order.

Covid-19 curbs in Punjab from January 4 to January 15

  • Masks mandatory in public, including in workplaces
  • Minimum six feet of physical distancing compulsory in all activities
  • Movement of individuals not related to essential activities prohibited between 10PM and 5PM
  • Only fully vaccinated staff to attend offices (both government and private), factories, industries etc.
  • AC buses to operate at 50 per cent capacity 
  • Schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutions to remain closed
  • Bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, etc, to operate at 50 per cent capacity. All employees must be fully vaccinated
  • All sports complexes, stadiums, swimming pools, gyms to stay closed. No spectators or visitors allowed
  • District authorities to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC
  • Permitted essential activities include: multi-shift operations in industry and offices (both government and private), movement of people and goods along national and state highways, unloading cargo, people travelling towards their destination after disembarking from buses, trains and flights

The order further states, "All educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutions, etc, shall remain closed. However, these institutions are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching. However, medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally.’"

According to the order, all bars, cinemas halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, etc, shall be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated. Even sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms shall remain closed, unless they are being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international sporting events or for organising national and international sports events. No spectators or visitors are to be allowed, the order states.

"AC buses will run at 50 per cent of capacity," it states.

The order stated that only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government as well as private offices, working spaces, factories, industries, etc.

