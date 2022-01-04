STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools in Jaipur remain shut to prevent COVID-19 spread

The schools, which were to reopen from Monday after winter vacation, remained closed in the wave of the government orders issued on Sunday.

Published: 04th January 2022 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

School

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Schools from classes 1 to 8 here remained shut on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schools, which were to reopen from Monday after winter vacation, remained closed in the wave of the government orders issued on Sunday.

"The number of students attending school was already low and now as per the guidelines, classroom activities from classes 1 to 8 have been stopped from January 3 to 9. Online classes are continuing like before," said a private school teacher in Jaipur.

She said many parents had not given written consent to their wards to attend the classes.

Taking strict measures in view of the rising number of Covid cases, the Rajasthan government had on Sunday decided to close schools in Jaipur city from classes 1 to 8 from January 3 to 9.

Other measures like restricting the number of people attending political and other rallies, dharnas, fairs and marriage functions were also taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp