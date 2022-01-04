Schools in Jaipur remain shut to prevent COVID-19 spread

By PTI

JAIPUR: Schools from classes 1 to 8 here remained shut on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schools, which were to reopen from Monday after winter vacation, remained closed in the wave of the government orders issued on Sunday.

"The number of students attending school was already low and now as per the guidelines, classroom activities from classes 1 to 8 have been stopped from January 3 to 9. Online classes are continuing like before," said a private school teacher in Jaipur.

She said many parents had not given written consent to their wards to attend the classes.

Taking strict measures in view of the rising number of Covid cases, the Rajasthan government had on Sunday decided to close schools in Jaipur city from classes 1 to 8 from January 3 to 9.

Other measures like restricting the number of people attending political and other rallies, dharnas, fairs and marriage functions were also taken.