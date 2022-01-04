STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SEC to hold meeting on Bharat Biotech's Nasal vaccine booster dose

The Hyderabad-based manufacturer has proposed the booster dose for those who have been already been innoculated against COVID with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Published: 04th January 2022 12:59 PM

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Bharat Biotech's application for clinical trials of its intranasal Covid vaccine as a booster or a third dose.

Bharat Biotech aims to conduct clinical trials on 5,000 subjects (50 per cent vaccinated with Covishield and 50 per cent vaccinated with Covaxin).

The interval between the second dose and booster dose will be six months, sources have told ANI.

According to the sources, India is expected to get an Intranasal booster vaccine in March, after timely conduction of trials.

Earlier in mid-December, the company sought permission to conduct clinical trials for its intranasal booster dose.

The SEC will also hold a meeting to provide emergency use authorization to Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine, which is a one shot vaccine.

