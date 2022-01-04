STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tourist from Bihar falls into Sikkim river while clicking selfie, search operations on

Abhishek Kumar (21), a resident from Bihar, was in Lachung town on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Published: 04th January 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

GANGTOK: A tourist slipped into a river in North Sikkim district while clicking selfies, police said on Tuesday.

Abhishek Kumar (21), a resident from Bihar, was in Lachung town on Monday, they said.

While clicking selfies, he slipped and fell into the Lachung river around 7.30 am, they added.

An operation was underway for more than 24 hours to rescue Kumar, officials said.

Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sikkim Police were engaged in the search operation, they said.

Officials of the Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, and locals were assisting the forces in the search for Kumar, they added.

Lakhs of tourists visit the remote Lachung and Yumthang valley, near the India-China border, every year to enjoy its picturesque landscape and apple orchards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selfie Lachung river
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp