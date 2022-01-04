STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey tests positive for COVID-19

Pandey, 65, who is a BJP MP from Chandauli constituency, had earlier also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Published: 04th January 2022 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey was admitted at a hospital here on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Pandey, 65, who is a BJP MP from Chandauli constituency, had earlier also tested positive for the coronavirus.

"'I was unwell for the last two days due to which I underwent the COVID test and the report came positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to take care of themselves and get the necessary investigations done," he tweeted.

The minister was admitted at the Yashoda hospital in Kaushambi.

"His treatment under Corona protocol has started. A report about his health has been sent to the district chief medical officer," Anuj Agarwal, who is the medical superintendent of the hospital, said in a statement.

A team of doctors has been deputed for the minister, he said.

Pandey tweeted that he has been admitted as a "precautionary measure".

"Now my health is stable," he wrote on Twitter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahendra Nath Pandey Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp