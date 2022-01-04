STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Shantanu Thakur leaves Bengal BJP's WhatsApp group

Thakur is the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bangaon and holds the portfolio of Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Published: 04th January 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Sparking speculations, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur left the West Bengal BJP WhatsApp group on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "The BJP leadership no longer needs the Matua community. I will soon reveal why have I left the WhatsApp group."

He said he will announce later whether he will leave the ministry.

Thakur is also the Sanghadhipati, All India Matua Mahasangha and is one of the most influential leaders of the politically-crucial Matua community of West Bengal.

