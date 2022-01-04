UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav mocks BJP MP’s letter to Nadda seeking Mathura seat for Yogi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking a jibe at the purported letter written by BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav to the party's national president JP Nadda, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Lord Krishna “regularly appears in his dreams” to say that the SP would form the government in Uttar Pradesh after the upcoming Assembly polls.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav had written a letter to Nadda on Monday urging him to field Yogi Adityanath from the Mathura seat in the upcoming elections. The BJP leader had claimed in his letter that he had a feeling as if Lord Krishna was pushing him to write to the party chief seeking the Mathura seat for Yogi. Yogi Adityanath, however, has maintained that he would contest from wherever the party wanted him to.

Reacting to the letter, Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said: “Baba [Yogi Adityanath] has failed on all fronts. No one can save him now. Even Lord Krishna appears in my dreams and tells me that we shall form the government in UP. Lord Krishna appears not only on one night but he comes into my dreams every night to tell me that I will be making the next government in UP,” he added.

The BJP and SP have been engaged in an intense war of words as the Assembly polls approach. The two parties have been attacking each other on a host of issues such as law and order, Ram temple, Piyush Jain case, mafia raj, etc.

Meanwhile, under attack from the saffron brigade for remembering deities only during the elections, the SP chief is about to visit Ayodhya to undertake the Phase 11 of his ambitious ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’, on January 8, 9. All eyes are on Yadav’s detailed schedule of the visit to Ayodhya as the UP assembly polls 2022 inch closer.

It may be recalled that the BJP does not leave a single opportunity to launch an attack on the SP over party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s order to open fire at Karsewaks who had gathered in Ayodhya during the Ram temple movement in 1990. Mulayam was the then CM of UP.

The Samajwadi Party considers a Rath Yatra as a lucky charm for the party as whenever Akhilesh has undertaken one, it has formed the government in the state. As of now, the SP chief has completed 10 phases of his ambitious Rath Yatra criss-crossing the state.