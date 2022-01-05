STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS RDA urges director not to convert trauma centre in COVID facility

The RDA in its letter said that avenues like surgical block, MCh block, geriatric block, burns plastic block should be considered for rendering services to coronavirus patients.

Published: 05th January 2022 01:01 PM

AIIMS Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS RDA has urged the institute's director not to convert the AIIMS Trauma Centre into a Covid Care facility, saying trauma services should not be ignored as most of the trauma victims are of young age who are the sole breadwinners of their families.

All trauma services were shifted to main AIIMS campus on March 28, 2020 and the JPNA trauma centre was converted into a dedicated Covid care facility in view of the rising cases.

It said that they were thankful that the trauma services were shifted back to JPNATC one month ago.

"It took a month for trauma services to be restored to pre-Covid times. Now COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly but as we have seen in the last two waves of the pandemic, the cases of trauma are also not decreasing.

"With conversion of JPNA trauma centre to COVID-19 centre, it is expected for the trauma patients to suffer a lot again. Most of the victims of trauma are of young age who are the sole breadwinners of their families," the RDA said in the letter on January 4.

