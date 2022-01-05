STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Around 1.5 lakh children in age group 15-18 likely to receive Covid vaccine doses: Mizoram Minister

The state reported 443 new infections, which took the tally to 1,42,691. But the government has no intention to impose lockdown or stringent restrictions as of now.

Published: 05th January 2022 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation only( Photo | PTI)

Image used for representation only( Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Around 1.5 lakh children between 15 and 18 years of age in Mizoram are expected to be inoculated during the ongoing phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for this group of beneficiaries, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said on Wednesday.

At least 446 children in this age group have received the first jab in the northeastern state since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation programme on January 3.

"District immunisation officers will make vaccination plans in their respective areas. The number of beneficiaries is believed to be around 1.5 lakh," Lalthangliana said. He urged people to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the disease.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said only 28 selected beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years were inoculated on Monday, the first day of the vaccination drive for this group of people. She also said 13.21 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state since the commencement of the inoculation drive on January 16 last year.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru school makes Covid-19 vaccine compulsory for students

"Over 7.31 lakh beneficiaries have been administered the first jab till Tuesday, and 5.90 lakh of them have received both doses," the official said. The minister also said the state government has no intention to impose lockdown and stringent restrictions as of now, despite the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state reported 443 new infections, which took the tally to 1,42,691.

ALSO READ | Over 40 lakh children get Covid-19 vaccine ; Parents say it's big relief

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram Children Covid 19 Coronavirus Vaccination Vaccine
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp