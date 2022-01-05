Assam logs first Omicron case as Saudi Arabia returnee tests positive for new coronavirus variant
GUWAHATI: Assam on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case after a Saudi Arabia returnee tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.
The 35-year-old man, who hails from Hojai district, was found positive for the Omicron variant, he said.
His sample was sent to the Jorhat-based North East Institute of Science and Technology after he had tested positive for COVID-19 following his return from the West Asian country, the minister said.
"His sample report for genome sequencing came during the day.
But by this time, he has already recovered from the infection," Mahanta added.