STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bulli Bai app probe: Sikh names were used to mislead, says Mumbai Police

Names related to the Sikh community were used to make it look like these Twitter handles had been created by persons from that community, the police release issued in the evening said.

Published: 05th January 2022 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

A screenshot of the Bulli Bai app that tried to auction pictures of Muslim women (Photo | Twitter)

A screenshot of the Bulli Bai app that tried to auction pictures of Muslim women (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The persons involved in the promotion of the `Bulli Bai' app targeting Muslim women used names related to the Sikh community in Twitter handles in an attempt to mislead, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

This could have led to communal tension which the prompt arrests of three accused averted, the police said in a release.

Earlier, Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale had told reporters that police were probing why such aliases were used.

"Names related to the Sikh community were used to make it look like these Twitter handles had been created by persons from that community," the police release issued in the evening said.

The women who were targeted were Muslim, so there was a possibility that it could have created "enmity between two communities" and led to "breach of public peace", it said.

"As the accused were arrested in time", this was avoided, the police said.

The app, hosted on the GitHub platform, displayed photographs of women for "virtual auction", the release said, pointing out that this was similar to the Sullideals app case which had surfaced six months ago.

The accused shared photos from the Bulli Bai app on Twitter by using handles like @bullibai_, @sage0x11, @jatkhalsa7, @wannabesigmaf, @jatkhalsa and @Sikh_khalsa11.

The information on the Twitter handle of the app claimed that its creator was "KSF Khalsa Sikh Force", while another Twitter handle, "Khalsa Supremacist", was its follower, the release said.

During the technical analysis, police found the involvement of Vishal Kumar Jha (21), a second year civil engineering student of Dayanand Sagar College of engineering, Bengaluru, it said.

The`Khalsa Supremacist' handle, allegedly used by Jha, mentioned the user's location as Canada, the release said.

He also ran a YouTube channel called "Tavasya Vats".

Police recovered a mobile phone, two SIM cards and a laptop from him.

A senior police official told PTI that the Twitter handle of the app was created by `prime accused' Shweta Singh (18) who was arrested from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

She had passed her class 12 exam in the science stream and was preparing for joining an engineering course, he said.

Mayank Rawal (21), the third accused, was also an engineering student, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bulli bai
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp