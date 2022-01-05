Centre revises guidelines for home isolation of Covid patients. Check new rules here

By Online Desk

The Centre on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic patients amid the surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide.

Here are the new guidelines:

The patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days

There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over.

Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo Covid test and monitor health in home quarantine as per the new guidelines.

Patient should at all times use a triple-layer medical mask. They should discard the mask after 8 hours of use or earlier if the mask becomes wet or is visibly soiled.

In the event of the caregiver entering the room, both Caregiver and patient may preferably consider using the N-95 mask

The mask should be discarded after cutting them to pieces and putting them in a paper bag for a minimum of 72 hours.

Isolating himself from others and especially with elderly people with comorbidities, the patient should stay in a well-ventilated room

The patients will self-monitor the blood oxygen saturation with a pulse oximeter.

The patient may self-monitor respiratory rate in sitting position, breathe normally and count the number of breaths taken in 1 minute and report if any deterioration of symptom is noticed

Elderly patients(60+) with co-morbid conditions will only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

ALSO READ | Vaccinated citizens detected with Omicron variant advised home isolation: Tamil Nadu minister

The patients suffering from immune-compromised status (HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy etc) are not recommended for home isolation and shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer

Patients may utilize the teleconsultation platform. If fever is not controlled with a maximum dose of Paracetamol 650 mg four times a day, consult the treating doctor

The patients have been advised to perform warm water gargles or take steam inhalation thrice a day.

The guidelines prohibit rush for self-medication, blood investigation or radiological imaging like chest X-ray or chest CT scan without consultation from the treating Medical Officer.

Steroids are not indicated in mild disease and shall not be self-administered. Overuse and inappropriate use of steroids may lead to additional complications, the new guidelines said.

Immediate medical attention must be sought if serious signs or symptoms develop which may include unresolved high-grade fever of more than 100 degrees F for more than 3 days.

Difficulty in breathing and dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 93% on room air at least 3 readings within 1 hour) or respiratory rate @24/minute.

If the patient feels persistent pain or pressure in the chest or any mental confusion or inability to arouse along with severe fatigue and myalgia, immediate medical advice should be sought as per the new home isolation guidelines.

The concerned district administration under the overall supervision of the State Health Authority shall be responsible for monitoring the patient under home isolation.

(With agency inputs)