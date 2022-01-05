COVID-19: Almost 50 per cent jump in Bengal on a single day

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Tuesday reported 9,073 fresh Covid-19 cases, an increase of 49.27 per cent in a single day. Kolkata accounted for over half of them, the state health department said.

The state also logged 16 fresh fatalities that pushed the death toll to 19,810. West Bengal had registered 6,078 cases on Monday. The tally shot up to 16,64,301 on Tuesday.

Of the new positive cases, Kolkata recorded 4,759, up from 1,958 registered on the previous day, the bulletin said.

The metropolis accounted for the maximum of five fresh fatalities while neighbouring North 24 Parganas district reported three, mentioned a bulletin from the health department. In the last 24 hours, 3,768 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease in the state.

Kolkata had been recording an alarming rise in numbers even when the situation was relatively better nationwide a few weeks ago.

Despite that, there huge gatherings in the places of puiblic attraction during Christmas and New Year in total defiance of Covid norms.