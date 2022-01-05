STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Maharashtra third wave tally may touch 80 lakh

Maharashtra government estimates that around 80 lakh persons will possibly get infected in the third wave of COVID-19.

Published: 05th January 2022 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: There is bad news in store for Maharashtra. The state government estimates that around 80 lakh persons will possibly get infected in the third wave of Covid-19.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said in the first wave, 20 lakh people got infected. The figure was 40 lakh in the second.

“In the third wave, 80 lakh people are expected to be infected. We need to deploy more manpower in hospitals to contain the virus that spreads like wildfire,” he said.

Tope said the Central government has approved appointment of people in ICUs only. “We need people in Covid-19 care centres.

And the Centre should give permission for the national health mission. We are waiting for Central funds for health infrastructure. Medicines for Covid patients should also be provided by the Centre.”

A senior government official said if the case fatality is even one per cent, then the state’s death tally in the third wave could be 80,000 if 80 lakh catch the virus.

On Tuesday, 18,466 positive cases were reported in the state. There are  66,308 active cases. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said if daily cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city, whcih saw 10,606 cases on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp