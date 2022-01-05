COVID-19: Maharashtra third wave tally may touch 80 lakh

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: There is bad news in store for Maharashtra. The state government estimates that around 80 lakh persons will possibly get infected in the third wave of Covid-19.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said in the first wave, 20 lakh people got infected. The figure was 40 lakh in the second.

“In the third wave, 80 lakh people are expected to be infected. We need to deploy more manpower in hospitals to contain the virus that spreads like wildfire,” he said.

Tope said the Central government has approved appointment of people in ICUs only. “We need people in Covid-19 care centres.

And the Centre should give permission for the national health mission. We are waiting for Central funds for health infrastructure. Medicines for Covid patients should also be provided by the Centre.”

A senior government official said if the case fatality is even one per cent, then the state’s death tally in the third wave could be 80,000 if 80 lakh catch the virus.

On Tuesday, 18,466 positive cases were reported in the state. There are 66,308 active cases. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said if daily cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city, whcih saw 10,606 cases on Tuesday.