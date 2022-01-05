STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID cases surge in Patiala hospital and medical college

The administration of the hospital and staff from the medical education department had participated in the parties, disregarding Covid guidelines.

Published: 05th January 2022

India Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Royal city of Patiala in Punjab has become the Covid hot spot. More than 60 doctors and 30 MBBS students have tested positive at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital. Over 90 students of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology have also tested positive. 

Patiala, the hometown of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, has seen a surge in cases in the last few days.  

While 143 cases were repported on Monday, the figure was 366 on Tuesday. The test positivity rate has risen to an alarming 23.95% after being in single digits in the last few weeks.

In Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, an alumni meet, a retirement party and New Year bash are considered to be the contributory factors in the worsening situation.

The administration of the hospital and staff from the medical education department had participated in the parties, disregarding Covid guidelines. The departments of radio diagnosis, surgery and  gynaecology are the worst hit.

The Patiala Health Department has written to Rajindra Hospital to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“Doctors, in large numbers, have already tested positive. This will hamper health services at the hospital. Covid protocol should be strictly followed,” it wrote.

In Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, all cases were reported from one of the hostels in the campus. That hostel has been declared a containment zone.

