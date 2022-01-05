STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DG, ADG rank officers among 150 Jharkhand police personnel down with Covid: Official

Witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Jharkhand government has re-imposed stricter restrictions including closure of educational institutions and tourist spots till January 15.

By PTI

RANCHI: Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, about 150 police personnel including DG and ADG rank officers have been inflicted with coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

"While 98 were found Covid-19 positive on Tuesday, about 50 others were affected by the disease today," a senior official told PTI.

Director general, additional director general, inspector general and superintendent of police rank IPS officers are among those who tested positive, the official who did not wish to be quoted said.

Altogether 35 personnel are down with the virus at the premises of the Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police alone.

As per the police department data, 7,896 personnel including 31 IPS officers were detected Covid positive between April 1, 2020, and January 4, 2022, of whom 7,754 have recovered.

During the period, 44 people have lost their lives.

Additional Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh told PTI that all possible steps are being taken to control the spread of the virus in the state where no Omicron variant has been detected so far.

Jharkhand reported 2,681 fresh COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, which is more than double that of the cases registered on the previous day, pushing the tally to 3,57,965, the health department said in a bulletin.

State capital Ranchi recorded 1,196 fresh infections, followed by East Singhbhum (402), Bokaro (162), Dhanbad(181), and Koderma (152) districts.

Jharkhand on Monday had reported 1,057 fresh coronavirus cases.

Two more persons succumbed to the contagion on Tuesday, taking the Covid death toll to 5,149, the bulletin said.

There are 7,681 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Altogether 34,51,35 coronavirus patients have been cured of the disease thus far.

