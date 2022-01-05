STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Doctors have different views on new drug

Molnupiravir, the antiviral drug for COVID-19, has hit the market within a week of receiving emergency use authorisation.

Published: 05th January 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Molnupiravir, the antiviral drug for Covid-19, has hit the market within a week of receiving emergency use authorisation. There is mixed response among doctors in prescribing it to patients despite a sharp rise in cases.

The drug, originally developed by Merck and Ridgeback, is manufactured in India by 13 companies, of which Mankind Pharma has launched it at a cost of Rs 1,399 for the full course on Monday. At least five other drug makers are slated to launch their versions at the cost of Rs 1,400-Rs 2,500 in the next few days. 

The medicine is for adults with comorbidities within five days of showing symptoms, having blood oxygen levels of 93% and a high-risk progression of the infection including hospitalisation or death. It is not authorised for use in patients less than 18 years and initiation of treatment in patients requiring immediate hospitalisation. 

Anjan Trikha, head of critical care at AIIMS, New Delhi, said both patients and physicians should “exercise caution” in using it.

“The drug has been approved for emergency use but there are limitations and even though data from trials look fine, I would like to see more independent data,” said Trikha. 

Dhruva Chowdhary, an intensivist in PGI, Rohtak, said he has prescribed the medicine to eight patients, including VIPs.

“Even though there is no specific data that molnupiravir is effective against Omicron, it has shown good potential in arresting disease progression by several other strains,” he said but cautioned that its indiscriminate use should be avoided.

At Medanta Hospital in Gurugram,  critical care specialist Yatin Mehta said it may be used to lessen pressure on healthcare infrastructure.

“Only mild to moderate patients can be given this  and only on prescription.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
molnupiravir COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp