STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Election Commission reminds states of taking double care of poll personnel

The Election Commission on Tuesday conducted a meeting to review the Covid protocols and preparedness for the coming elections in five states.

Published: 05th January 2022 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday conducted a meeting to review the Covid protocols and preparedness for the coming elections in five states.

Sources said that the Commission deliberated upon strict Covid guidelines in the backdrop of high Covid cases in the Country. Changes are likely in the existing guidelines for the poll-bound states, with the protocols set to become more stringent.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra chaired the meeting which was attended by other officials. After assessing the Covid situation in the five poll-bound states, the Election Commission asked them to step up the inoculation drive and to ensure that the personnel to be deployed on election duty are “double vaccinated”.

In a recent letter to the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, the EC has also reminded them that polling personnel come under the category of frontline workers and are eligible for the “precaution dose” of the Covid vaccines, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp