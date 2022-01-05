STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Published: 05th January 2022 08:51 AM

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandgam village which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

No casualties have been reported in the operation so far, he said.

