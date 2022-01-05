First time Strategic Zojila Pass kept operational even in January

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: In spite of heavy snowfall at Zojila, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Personnel deployed under the Project Beacon unfettered movement of transport by keeping the strategic pass open and facilitated connectivity to Ladakh region. Zojila Pass located at an altitude of 11643 ft on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road is the lifeline between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.

The Army in a statement on Wednesday said, “Project Beacon has ensured connectivity for strategic requirements of Defence forces and also the local population.” BRO personnel ensured safe passage of 175 vehicles to cross over the pass since 01 Jan, added the Army.

The weather is again turning bad with “The Snowfall in the last two- three days has resulted in slippery road conditions along Zojila Pass on Srinagar – Leh highway causing disruption to traffic movement.”

The Pass normally closes by mid-November every year, with the onset of winters when the temperatures dip to sub zero degrees and opens only by the end of April the next year.

While Last year Zojila Pass was kept open till 31 Dec 2020, however this year due to concerted efforts of Project Beacon, the trafficability was maintained for the first time ever in the month of January with pre-planning and preparations.

“Six teams were deployed at different locations and worked 24x7 to keep the road open during extremely challenging conditions.” said the Army.

More than 20 heavy duty equipment including four state of the art Snow Cutters were employed. Detachments of Project Beacon with prepositioned equipment located at Gumri, Bajri Nallah, Baltal, Sonamarg and Gagangir played key roles in opening of the Pass despite the inclement weather conditions.

Zojila Pass has its own unique challenges of freezing temperatures and lack of oxygen and frequent avalanches.

Ladakh shares disputed borders with Pakistan and China with areas such as Kargil, Siachen, Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) falling in this area. Other than air routes, Ladakh is linked by only two land routes with the rest of India and these are 434 km Srinagar-Leh road and 475 km Manali-Leh road passing through Sarchu.