Government nod for six new branches of NIA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has given nod to set up six new branches of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar. The move will also lead to the creation of 300 new posts.

The Finance Ministry approved the proposal moved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs which had sought the establishment of the NIA offices in six cities and the creation of 435 posts.

Senior government officials said that the MHA, in its letter to the Finance Ministry, had asked for an average of 72 personnel and officers for each office. However, the Finance Ministry approved only 50 members.

The officials said that Bengaluru, Patna and Bhopal branches would be headed by Deputy Inspector General, while the other three branches would be headed by a superintendent of police-level officer.