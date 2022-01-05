STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government nod for six new branches of NIA

The Centre has given nod to set up six new branches of the NIA at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar.

Published: 05th January 2022 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has given nod to set up six new branches of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar. The move will also lead to the creation of 300 new posts. 

The Finance Ministry approved the proposal moved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs which had sought the establishment of the NIA offices in six cities and the creation of 435 posts.

Senior government officials said that the MHA, in its letter to the Finance Ministry, had asked for an average of 72 personnel and officers for each office. However, the Finance Ministry approved only 50 members. 

The officials said that Bengaluru, Patna and Bhopal branches would be headed by Deputy Inspector General, while the other three branches would be headed by a superintendent of police-level officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA National Investigation Agency
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp