Gurugram to get India’s first heli-hub with all aviation facilities

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has proposed to set up the first heli-hub of the country in Gurugram designed to have many aviation facilities like heliport, hangars, repairs, and any other related services.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said this heli-hub is proposed to be the first of its kind in the country to have all the facilities at one place for helicopters.

Chautala holds the portfolio of the Civil Aviation Department. He held a meeting on this proposal with senior officers of the Civil Aviation Department, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Town and Country Planning, and other departments at his office on Tuesday.

Chautala said that the place where the heli-hub is proposed to be built in Gurugram would be near the metro facility along with easy connectivity to industrial areas like Noida and Bhiwadi.

He said he has directed the officers to prepare a detailed project report of the heli-hub and expedite work for the acquistion of land.

Chautala also directed the officers of the Civil Aviation Department to find additional land around Bhiwani, Narnaul, and Pinjore airstrips so that other aviation-related activities can be expanded. He said that such activities or projects ensure the benefit of the development of the entire area.

Many important projects have been launched by the Civil Aviation Department in the state and already ongoing projects are being expedited. Work is being done expeditiously on preparing the Maharaja Agrasen Airport being built in Hisar and other projects related to the defence sector.

Recently, directions were issued about constructing an alternate route from Barwala road, demolition of a multipurpose hall, new boundary wall in place of old boundary wall of the airport, and the shifting of BPCL gas bottling plant.

Orders have also been issued for the removal of sheds built near the airport, construction of new hangars and aprons in the airport premises, construction of a runway on Dhansu Road, removal of power poles and lines at the construction site, and the establishment of a 33-kilowatt sub-station.

Direction has already been issued to complete the demolition of the observation home to ensure the on-time construction of the terminal and other building construction.

It’s gonna be a hell of a flight at the hub

10-12 acres

Location: Likely to come up in Global City being developed around Sectors 36, 36B, 37, 37B and the Dwarka Expressway and National Highway (NH)8. It is close to the metro, with easy connectivity to industrial areas Noida and Bhiwadi

Significance:

One of the 10 helicopter hubs and corridors proposed under the new Helicopter Policy of the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Is in alignment with the NCRPB Regional Plan 2041 to introduce heli-taxi service in the region

Main purpose: Landing and take-off points for various helicopter services for the national capital

To include: All kinds of aviation facilities for helicopters such as heliport, hangars, maintenance of air taxis and charted helicopters.

Status: A draft proposal will be handed to the Aviation Ministry in a week’s time

Estimated time of completion: One and a half years from date of approval