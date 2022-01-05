STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Army’s sensitive Fire and Fury Corps gets a new Commander

The Corps handles some of the most sensitive frontiers and battlefields in the world. The areas of the Western and Eastern Ladakh also come under its responsibility.

Published: 05th January 2022 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Lt Gen Sengupta (L) assuming charge from Lt Gen PGK Menon

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, took over command of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ from Lieutenant General PGK Menon, on Wednesday. Prior to assuming command of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ (14 Corps) he was tenating the appointment of Director General Strategic Planning at New Delhi.

The Army in its statement said, “On taking over, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta exhorted all ranks of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ to continue, to discharge their duties with the same commitment and zeal and always be prepared to deal with any threat to national security.”

The General Officer has had a distinguished career in the Indian Army, tenating a number of important command and staff appointments. The officer commanded an Infantry Regiment in plains, an Infantry Brigade in Kashmir valley, an Infantry Brigade in UN Mission and Victor Force in Kashmir.

The Corps handles some of the most sensitive frontiers and battlefields in the world. The areas of the Western and Eastern Ladakh also come under its responsibility. The Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh is facing tense deployments of the militaries, along with its weaponry and equipment, between India and China since May 2020.

The process of engagement at the military and diplomatic level continues in order to diffuse the situation. The 14 Corps Commander leads the military level talks and there have been 13 such high level meetings till now.

Western Ladakh includes the Kargil, having its Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, while in eastern Ladakh, the Corps shares its Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The world’s highest battleground, Siachen Brigade, comes under this Corps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fire and Fury Corps PGK Menon Anindya Sengupta
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp