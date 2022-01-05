Indian Army’s sensitive Fire and Fury Corps gets a new Commander

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, took over command of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ from Lieutenant General PGK Menon, on Wednesday. Prior to assuming command of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ (14 Corps) he was tenating the appointment of Director General Strategic Planning at New Delhi.

The Army in its statement said, “On taking over, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta exhorted all ranks of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ to continue, to discharge their duties with the same commitment and zeal and always be prepared to deal with any threat to national security.”

The General Officer has had a distinguished career in the Indian Army, tenating a number of important command and staff appointments. The officer commanded an Infantry Regiment in plains, an Infantry Brigade in Kashmir valley, an Infantry Brigade in UN Mission and Victor Force in Kashmir.

The Corps handles some of the most sensitive frontiers and battlefields in the world. The areas of the Western and Eastern Ladakh also come under its responsibility. The Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh is facing tense deployments of the militaries, along with its weaponry and equipment, between India and China since May 2020.

The process of engagement at the military and diplomatic level continues in order to diffuse the situation. The 14 Corps Commander leads the military level talks and there have been 13 such high level meetings till now.

Western Ladakh includes the Kargil, having its Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, while in eastern Ladakh, the Corps shares its Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The world’s highest battleground, Siachen Brigade, comes under this Corps.