Kashmir fruit growers up against entry of Iranian apple in Indian markets

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The fruit growers in Kashmir are up against the entry of Iranian apples in the markets in the country saying they are incurring heavy losses due to availability of cheap Iranian apples in the markets. They have demanded a ban or increase in taxes on Iranian apples to prevent losses to Kashmiri apple growers.

Mohammad Ashraf, a prominent apple grower and president of Fruit Mandi Shopian said large quantities of Iranian apples have made entry into the markets in the country. “The Iranian apple is being brought to India via sea routes”.

“Due to the arrival of large quantities of cheap Iranian apples in the markets, the prices of Kashmiri apples have fallen down and demand for famed Kashmiri apples has dropped. The fruit growers from Kashmir have been badly hit by the import of Iranian apples and we are incurring about 25-30 per cent losses,” he said.

According to Ashraf, they were selling a 17 kgs box of apples for south India in October-November for Rs 1200-1400 and the same box is now being sold in south India for Rs 900-1050. “In Delhi markets, we are selling these boxes for Rs 800-900”.

The fruit growers said last time, India had imported kiwis from Iran and upon testing, fungicides were found in them and ultimately India banned the import of Iranian apples.

“We are apprehensive that there may be fungal diseases in some consignments of Iranian apples. The Iranian apples should be tested as we fear that imported apples may bring new diseases with themselves and play havoc with the apple orchards here,” they said.

Ashraf said the central government should have safeguarded the interests of local fruit growers before importing Iranian apples.

“The government should either ban import of Iranian apples or increase the taxes or cess on Iranian apples to protect the interest of local fruit growers otherwise if this continues then the apple growers are in for a big loss,” he said adding, "It is the government's responsibility to protect our interests".

Sopore Fruit Mandi president Fayaz Ahmad Malik 20 said per cent apple yield of fruit growers in Kashmir is still in Cold Storages and about 15-20 per cent is at the homes of the growers and if the Iranian apple continues to be available in Indian markets tax-free, then Kashmir’s fruit growers would have to incur heavy losses.

Ashraf said this situation may force the fruit growers to destroy their yield instead of paying rent at the Cold Storages.

Kashmir Fruit Growers and Traders’ Union president Basheer Ahmad Basheer has written letters to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and central government officials informing them about the losses suffered by Kashmiri apple growers due to the entry of Iranian apples in the markets.

Malik demanded that the government should either ban entry of Iranian apples or provide a level playing field to the apple growers of Kashmir in the country markets by increasing taxes on Iranian apples.