STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lord Krishna must be cursing: UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes swipe at Akhilesh Yadav for his claim

Yogi Adityanath has maintained that he would contest from wherever the party would want him to. Reacting to the letter, Akhilesh Yadav said no one can save the CM now.

Published: 05th January 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Taking a jibe at the purported letter written by BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav to BJP boss JP Nadda, Samajwadi Party chief  Akhilesh Yadav said that Lord Krishna “regularly appears in his dreams” to say that the SP would form the government in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi Adityanath was quick to retort saying that those who claim that Lord Krishna came into their dream must remember that he must be cursing them for the first ever riot in Kosikalan of Mathura in 2016.

“These people are the worshippers of demon king ‘Kansa’ and not Lord Krishna. On getting power, they hardly did any development of Mathura, Vrindavan and Barsana instead produced Kansa and orchestrated the blood bath of Jawaharbagh in which 26 lives were lost,” said Yogi.

Harnath had written to Nadda urging him to field Yogi from Mathura. The CM, however, has maintained that he would contest from wherever the party would want him to. Reacting to the letter, Akhilesh said no one can save the CM now.”

“Even Lord Krishna tells me that we shall form the government in UP. Lord Krishna appears not only on one night but he comes into my dreams every night to tell me that I will be making the next government in UP,” he added.

Under attack from the saffron brigade, the SP chief is about to visit Ayodhya to undertake the Phase 11 of his ambitious ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’, on January 8, 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav Lord Krishna
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp