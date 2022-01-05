STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navjot Singh Sidhu hooks Congress again in Punjab

The screening committee will recommend names to the Congress’ central election committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 05th January 2022 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Trouble is brewing for the Congress again in Punjab with some state leaders reaching out to the party high command complaining against Punjab Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu that he is hurting the party’s chances in the upcoming polls.

The differences among state unit leaders have surfaced now with a group of leaders approaching General Secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal citing several incidents where Sidhu has attacked the party-run government in the state.

The Punjab Congress chief has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. His latest tiff is with deputy chief minister and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over the arrest of Akali Dal MLA and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Randhawa said that Sidhu has been upset with him ever since he was appointed as deputy CM and that he was ready to give up the home portfolio to Sidhu, if the latter so wishes.

“A group of state leaders have approached leadership in Delhi to address issues at the earliest as the infighting and repeated attack by Sidhu on the government is not good for the party’s electoral fortunes in upcoming assembly elections,” said a party insider.

Randhawa, party leaders Raja Warring and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and state Congress general secretary Pargat Singh met Venugopal.

The party held the first meeting of its screening committee for the northern state on Tuesday under the chairmanship of AICC general secretary Ajay Maken.

The screening committee will recommend names to the Congress’ central election committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Punjab Congress is mired in controversy for the last several months leading to the exit of former CM Amarinder Singh over differences with Sidhu. Amarinder has now tied up with the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Congress  Punjab
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp