Navjot Singh Sidhu hooks Congress again in Punjab

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trouble is brewing for the Congress again in Punjab with some state leaders reaching out to the party high command complaining against Punjab Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu that he is hurting the party’s chances in the upcoming polls.

The differences among state unit leaders have surfaced now with a group of leaders approaching General Secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal citing several incidents where Sidhu has attacked the party-run government in the state.

The Punjab Congress chief has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. His latest tiff is with deputy chief minister and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over the arrest of Akali Dal MLA and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Randhawa said that Sidhu has been upset with him ever since he was appointed as deputy CM and that he was ready to give up the home portfolio to Sidhu, if the latter so wishes.

“A group of state leaders have approached leadership in Delhi to address issues at the earliest as the infighting and repeated attack by Sidhu on the government is not good for the party’s electoral fortunes in upcoming assembly elections,” said a party insider.

Randhawa, party leaders Raja Warring and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and state Congress general secretary Pargat Singh met Venugopal.

The party held the first meeting of its screening committee for the northern state on Tuesday under the chairmanship of AICC general secretary Ajay Maken.

The screening committee will recommend names to the Congress’ central election committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Punjab Congress is mired in controversy for the last several months leading to the exit of former CM Amarinder Singh over differences with Sidhu. Amarinder has now tied up with the BJP.