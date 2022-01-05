STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Noida: Grandmother arrested for conspiring to murder 3-year-old girl

It has been found that the woman had a love affair with the man and they wanted to get married but considered her three-year-old granddaughter a hindrance to their objective, police said.

Published: 05th January 2022 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Representational Image | EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: The Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old woman for allegedly being involved in murder of her three-year-old granddaughter whom she considered a hindrance to her marriage with her lover, officials said.

Her lover (55) was arrested on Monday from sector 88 here, they said.

The child -- reported missing on December 25 -- had been staying with her grandmother as her father was in jail for the last two years and mother had been living in Budaun district owing to a dispute between the couple, they said.

“On the basis of the evidence collected during the investigation, it has been found that the woman had a love affair with the man and they wanted to get married but considered her three-year-old granddaughter a hindrance to their objective,” a police spokesperson said.

“Therefore, she got her lover to kill her granddaughter.”

The woman has been arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the spokesperson added.

According to police, the child's body was recovered from an under-construction building near Ilahabas village on December 28 hidden behind pieces of plywood.

It appeared she had been sexually assaulted too, which was confirmed as true in the post mortem report, they said.

The police also made note of an attempt to destroy evidence as the body was hidden under a log of plywood.

During questioning, the grandmother, who herself had reported the incident to the police, broke down and confessed to her relationship with the man, the police claimed.

"The man hails from Bulandshahr district but had been staying near Sector 88 in Noida for a long time. He has a criminal mentality. He along with his girlfriend had conspired to murder the child,” the spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
noida child death
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp